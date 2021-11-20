Princess Charlene’s Kids Hold Signs Sending Her Love as She Seeks Treatment

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s kids, Princess Gabrielle and Prince Jacques, sent loving messages to Charlene on Friday, Nov. 19, as the princess seeks treatment for what her husband calls “exhaustion, both emotional and physical.”

Appearing with their father on a balcony of Monaco’s palace for the country’s National Day celebrations on Friday, the young royals held signs reading “We miss you, Mommy,” and “We love you, Mommy.”