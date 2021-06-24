Netflix's 'Q-Force' Is the Animated Gay-Spy Comedy Show That You Simply Must Watch

Netflix's 'Q-Force' Is the Animated Gay-Spy Comedy Show That You Simply Must WatchBy Tatayana Yomary
Cheers to inclusivity!
One of things streamers enjoy about Netflix is the variety of content the platform offers. From comedies, dramas, crime-based shows, and everything in between, Netflix creates shows that appeal to all sorts of interests. And since there has been a call for more content that caters to the LGBTQ community, Netflix is delivering.
Q-Force is the streaming platform's first animated team of LGBTQ spies. With the plot of queer secret agents trying to make a name for themselves while being true to who they are, Q-Force has the potential to bring in millions of viewers. And with the trailer just being released, it’s safe to say that this series may become a fan-favorite. Read on to get the full scoop on Q-Force!
The ‘Q-Force’ trailer provides a great overview of what adult animated series fans can expect.
The Q-Force trailer kicks off with Steve Maryweather aka Agent Mary (Sean Hayes) hanging out in a bar. Steve calls over to Twink (Matt Rogers), and Twink — sitting at a table with friends — tells his pals that Steve is his “job daddy.”
As the trailer continues, Steve shares a toast with his self-assembled team of queer agents, who are making history in the field. His team is made of expert mechanic Deb (Wanda Sykes), the master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat (Patti Harison), per Deadline.
The teaser goes on to show clips of the crew celebrating their sexuality at Pride festivals while also working together to take down targets. And, of course, hilarious and raunchy banter is a major part of the show. In other words, the girls and the guys will adore it!
As the show's plot goes, Agent Mary was forced to build his own team after being scolded by the American Intelligence Agency (AIA) because he’s gay. Since the agency can’t fire him, they decided to send him off to West Hollywood to disappear into obscurity.
However, after waiting for a decade for Q-Force’s first official mission from the agency, Agent Mary and the gang decide to go rogue. They’re able to find and solve a case on their own terms, which gets the attention of the agency.
As a result, they're officially upgraded to active secret agents in the field, but with one condition: Q-Force has to do their job with a new member — a straight agent named Rick Buck (David Harbour).
In addition, Gary Cole plays AIA director Dirk Chunley and Laurie Metcalf plays V, the deputy director of the AIA and the highest-ranking woman in the agency who happens to have a crush on Agent Mary.
'Q-Force' is the brainchild of Sean Hayes and Michael Schur and is written by Gabe Liedman.
The historic Q-Force is a collaborative project. Created by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, the show is written by Gabe Liedman. On the production side, Sean and Todd's Hazy Hills company, Mike Schur’s Fremulon, and Universal TV have come together to create some magic, per Deadline.
While the gang knows that creating an animated gay series can be tough, there were determined to see the project through.
“A spy TV series is so tough, because they’re so expensive,” Todd told Deadline. “We were thinking how do we get to do gay spy and every week, and the only way to do that is animated, because we can do all of the fun parts of a James Bond film. We can travel, we can have big chase sequences; animation is allowing us that freedom.”
The streamer is set to hit the Netflix platform on Sept. 2, 2021, with a 10-episode run. And, of course, if it does very well (which we totally expect it to), we can see a Season 2 and beyond in the future.