Quando Rondo and His Entourage Were Involved in a Georgia Shooting

Like it or not, it’s common to see rappers beefing with one another. From Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. to 50 Cent and Ja Rule, rap beefs have been an issue in the hip-hop world since the beginning of time. And while some rap beefs tend to come to an end once the dust settles, some continue to live on and, in some cases, get physical or become fatal.

One rapper that has found himself in the crosshairs of beef in the industry is none other than Quando Rondo . The Georgia native has been in the headlines for his infamous beefs, and it looks like this is the second time things have taken a violent turn. Keep reading to get the lowdown.

Quando Rondo has had issues with everyone from the late King Von to Kevin Gates.

While it makes sense why some of these entertainers have an issue with one another, most of the time, it’s about something that can be easily discussed and left in the past. Sadly, sometimes violence becomes the answer anyhow, leaving the hip-hop world on edge.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Quando Rondo (real name: Tyquian Terrel Bowman) has found himself in spats with other young rappers in the game. And the word on social media is that the beef is far from over.

One of his most infamous beefs is with Lil Durk and the late King Von. King Von was murdered on Nov. 6, 2020, outside the Atlanta club Monaco Hookah Lounge. The “Rich Homie Quando” rapper and his crew were present at the time of King Von’s shooting, even though he claimed he had nothing to do with it. Making matters worse, TMZ reports that one of Quando’s associates was arrested for suspicion of felony murder.

Honestly, do y’all think Quando Rondo & his mans did anything wrong the night King Von died? — Dani🤍 (@Daniii2x) May 3, 2021 Source: Twitter

