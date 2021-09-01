Jordan Andino and Jamika Pessoa Will Serve as the Judges on 'Raid the Fridge'

Can you whip up a sophisticated meal with an ad-hoc selection of ingredients?

Food Network's newest competition show, Raid the Fridge, is bound to provide a good source of inspiration and some top tips on what to do when stuck with a half-empty tub of hummus (that's half full for the optimists) and a dusty box of specialty pasta. Hosted by Dan Ahdoot, Raid the Fridge promises hours' worth of entertainment and adrenaline-drenched cooking scenes. Who are the judges?