The Reviews for Netflix's 'Resident Evil' Adaptation Are Worse Than a Trip to Raccoon City

Oof. As of this writing, Resident Evil has a mediocre Rotten Tomatoes score of 62 percent, while its audience score is 32 percent. Because there's a lot of bad, we thought we'd go easy and start with some good.

"While it seemed like Supernatural writer Andrew Dabb’s would be another compromised attempt to tell the story, Resident Evil manages to do the unthinkable: It somehow honors the original games while crafting its own future," wrote Terry Mesnard of Gayly Dreadful. He gave the series 3.5 out of five stars.