Jennifer Confronts Bill, and Teresa Moves Out of Her House in the 'RHONJ' Mid-Season Trailer

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey started off with a bang when Jennifer Aydin confirmed that her husband, Bill Aydin, cheated on her, but the drama is only just getting started.

Ahead of the March 15 episode of the hit Bravo series, the network dropped a mid-season trailer, which teases Teresa Giudice's emotional move from the home she built in Season 1, a dramatic trip to Nashville, and even more fallout from Margaret Josephs' decision to discuss Bill's past affair.