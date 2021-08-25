If Richard Swift on ‘Stargirl’ Looks Familiar, Here’s Where You’ve Seen Him Before

Every superhero needs a villain, and for Stargirl, it’s Richard Swift. Also known as The Shade, Richard finally made an appearance on the Season 1 finale. And as the second season gets started, we already know that he’s going to be a more prominent figure this time.

Co-creator Geoff Johns said at New York Comic Con that The Shade is going to be a main character on the show. “We're going to see a lot of The Shade. He's also another big character — a main character — that's going to be coming into Season 2," Geoff said. "He's an immortal that has been around for hundreds of years. He was a member of the ISA, and we saw him in that mural, right?”

He continued, “We saw his glasses behind Sportsmaster and Tigress ... and he was the only member of the ISA that wasn't present in Blue Valley today. We saw him when his shadow hand grabbed Dr. Mid-Nite in the opening of the pilot.”

With Richard being able to control the darkness around him, and the potential of his character to really shake things up on Stargirl, fans are looking forward to seeing how he comes into play in the second season.