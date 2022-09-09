Why Is the Casting for 'The Rings of Power' Causing Controversy?

Wait, why is a fantasy show about elves, dwarves, and evil orcs causing major controversy on the internet? Is it because The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most expensive television show ever made? Are fans upset over plot changes made from J.R.R. Tolkien's novels? The fact that Princess Disa's (Sophia Nomvete) beard isn't as prominent as her male dwarf counterparts'?

Sadly, no. The reality is that some Rings of Power cast members have been subject to an onslaught of racist comments.