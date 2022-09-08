Is the Evil Sword in 'Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power' Linked to Sauron Himself?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episodes 1–2 on Prime Video.
Can you even christen a classical tale of fantasy legit if a boy doesn't get his hands on a mysterious, magical sword? So, who steps up to the sword plate in the newest Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power?
In keeping with that fantasy trope tradition, it isn't a powerful figure like Galadriel who finds the mysterious sword in The Rings of Power, or a dwarf, or a Gandalf-like wizard. It's an average boy named Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin).
What is the significance of the sword? Why is it giving off major evil sword vibes? Here's what we know.
What's up with the evil sword in 'The Rings of Power'?
Theo unearths the sword that gives off major evil vibes in Episode 1 of The Rings of Power. The boy fails to realize that the sword is glowing with Sauron's evil red rune. Is it like a beacon to Sauron himself? It's the same symbol that Sauron left on Galadriel's brother as well.
Why did the sword glow with Sauron's red rune when Theo picked it up though? That's one of the biggest mysteries that The Rings of Power introduced in Episode 1.
How did the evil sword end up in a barn in the South Lands? What's extremely important to note is that the South Lands are basically the peaceful precursor to what's to come — in the future, the South Lands are transformed into Mordor.
Yes, that same Mordor that was Sauron's favorite, fiery place in the original Lord of the Rings film trilogy.
To make matters worse, Theo finally realizes to his horror in The Rings of Power Episode 2 that it wasn't mice scurrying under his floorboards. Turns out the South Lands had a major orc pest problem! So, did the sword attract the orcs to Theo?
Thankfully, Theo manages to kill one terrifying orc with the help of his mother. Bronwyn declares that they must flee from the danger ASAP. We have yet to find out where Theo, Bronwyn, and the rest of the South Landers in their village escaped.
One prevalent theory introduced already on the internet (via Newsweek) is that Theo is doomed to become the Mouth of Sauron. Who was the Mouth of Sauron you ask? He was essentially a devoted henchman of Sauron's, so loyal to the dark lord of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy epic that he forgot his own name.
Could it be Theo? After all, according to the Lord of the Rings Wiki, Sauron made the Mouth of Sauron ageless during the Second Age — the very time period that The Rings of Power is set in!
We'll just have to wait and see the true significance of Theo's evil sword accessory when new episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power drop every Friday on Prime Video.