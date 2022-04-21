Season 2 ends with Nadia and Alan attending a celebration of Ruth's (Elizabeth Ashley) life after she's passed away, at the same apartment — Maxine's — where she was stuck in Season 1. This time, though, she's not stuck in a time loop, and she has a greater understanding of and appreciation for her story and the women who made her her.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Russian Doll are available on Netflix now.