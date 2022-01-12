Kristen Stewart Is the Most Shocking Snub of the 2022 SAG Awards Nominations

Kristen Stewart Is the Most Shocking Snub of the 2022 SAG Awards NominationsBy Allison DeGrushe
Jan. 12 2022, Published 4:22 p.m. ET
Well, the SAG Award nominations are in, and many are furious at the number of snubs this time around. The SAG Awards are best known for offering a few surprises every year, but there's rarely any as shocking as the omissions we mention below. Check out our list of massive SAG Award snubs, and if you agree, let us know!
Kristen Stewart for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Since the premiere of Spencer at the Venice Film Festival, Kristen Stewart has been the award season frontrunner for her brilliant performance as Princess Diana.
With a loss at the Golden Globes and now a snub at the SAG Awards, it's hard to figure out what went wrong — did voters omit from watching the film? Did Kristen somehow not impress the voters? Who knows, but this is definitely the most shocking turn of events ever for SAG Award nominations.
'Dune' for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Though Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi film scored a stunt ensemble performance, Dune was surprisingly left out of the outstanding ensemble category.
With a cast full of critically acclaimed A-list stars, it's reasonable for us to be angry with the SAG voters, right? How did they not submit Dune for an outstanding ensemble nomination? It's mind-blowing!
Issa Rae for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Rachel Zegler for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Coming off her feature film debut and a massive win at the Golden Globes, 20-year-old actress Rachel Zegler did not receive a nomination for her stunning performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.
We were sooo ready to see her arrive on social media and celebrate another award nomination, but unfortunately, it didn't happen. So, with Rachel out of the SAG Award running, there's only one person we can cheer on, and that's one of Rachel's idols: Lady Gaga.
Matthew Macfadyen for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
After his standout performance in Season 3 of Succession, there's no doubt in our mind that Matthew Macfadyen deserves massive recognition. Unfortunately, Matthew is often neglected at award shows, and of course, the SAG Awards aren't any different.
However, we assume that his omission is due to an excess of great performances this year, especially by his fellow castmates Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, and Kieran Culkin.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
After a groundbreaking victory at the Golden Globes and becoming the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez was overlooked by the SAG Awards for her spectacular performance in the final season of Pose. Though the FX drama has never received a SAG nomination, we thought this year would be different; alas, we were wrong.
Sterling K. Brown for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Since the start of NBC's acclaimed drama This Is Us, Sterling K. Brown has always received a SAG Award nomination. Not only did he win the male drama actor award in 2017, but the cast took home the outstanding ensemble award in 2018 and 2019.
Sadly, Sterling and This Is Us are absent from this year's SAG nominations list — what a bummer. As a matter of fact, most of the male actors and drama series nominated come from streaming services, so is broadcast television on its way out of the industry? Only time will tell.
'The Power of the Dog' for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Like everyone else, we are just as upset about Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog missing out on an outstanding ensemble nomination. However, don't be discouraged — the Western earned the most individual nominations of any film selected due to Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Kirsten Dunst's captivating performances.
Catch the 28th Annual SAG Awards on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and TBS.