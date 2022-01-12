Kristen Stewart Is the Most Shocking Snub of the 2022 SAG Awards Nominations

Since the premiere of Spencer at the Venice Film Festival, Kristen Stewart has been the award season frontrunner for her brilliant performance as Princess Diana.

With a loss at the Golden Globes and now a snub at the SAG Awards, it's hard to figure out what went wrong — did voters omit from watching the film? Did Kristen somehow not impress the voters? Who knows, but this is definitely the most shocking turn of events ever for SAG Award nominations.