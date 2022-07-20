Get Your Blankets and Popcorn! New Horror Anthology 'School Tales' Is Coming to Netflix

Netflix gives us an idea of what to expect on Aug. 10:

“Eight horrifying comics stories have been adapted into an 8-episode series that will scare everyone off the school ground at night: A girl jumping to her death; a haunted library; canteen food made from human flesh; a headless ghost in the school warehouse; a devil-infested room; a vengeful demon in an abandoned building; and a classroom where only dead students attend class. Prepare to face a new kind of fear. During the day, the school belongs to the students. But at night, it’s a different story.”