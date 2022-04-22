A 'Selling Sunset' Reunion Will Cap off Season 5 (EXCLUSIVE)By Shannon Raphael
The glamorous real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group are officially back for Selling Sunset Season 5, and the newest season will make history for the Netflix original.
The fifth season will be the first to include a reunion special, which will feature the main cast members as they discuss the most compelling storylines from the show. Queer Eye fashion guru Tan France will host the special episode, which is set to film on April 24.
Ahead of the taping, Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald spoke exclusively with Distractify about her mixed emotions regarding the first reunion. Her husband, Romain Bonnet, also chatted with us about whether he would be appearing on the episode as well.
Mary Fitzgerald is "excited" that there will be a reunion for 'Selling Sunset' Season 5.
Now that the Season 5 reunion has been confirmed, diehard Selling Sunset fans may be interested in finding out who will be present at the taping.
Mary, who is a Selling Sunset O.G., will be joined at the reunion by current co-stars Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander, Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan, and Davina Potratz. New addition Chelsea Lazkani will be there as well, as will both of the Oppenheim brothers, Jason and Brett.
During Mary and Romain's chat with Distractify, Romain confirmed that he "will be there" for part of the reunion as well.
While reality show reunions tend to be emotionally charged since the cast members discuss their outstanding issues with one another, Mary told us that she is looking forward to shooting the special.
"I'm actually excited about it; it's going to be fun," Mary shared. "It's a little bit nerve-wracking. It's going to be interesting for sure; it will be good TV."
The agent is looking forward to providing clarity on certain moments from the season since things can tend to be lost on the cutting room floor.
"They edit everything down to fit into the timeframe, but there's so much that goes on. We'll finally be able to explain why our responses were one way, or what actually happened," Mary added. "It'll be interesting, for sure."
Since it is the first reunion for Selling Sunset, neither spouse really knows what to expect. "I have no idea what we are going to get at the reunion," Romain joked with us.
The exact talking points have yet to be revealed, but fans can likely expect to see the stars discuss the main Season 5 plot points — from Jason and Chrishell's breakup to Christine's future at The Oppenheim Group to Vanessa's potential move to England.
When is the 'Selling Sunset' Season 5 reunion release date?
The Oppenheim Group agents (and Romain) will film the special in Los Angeles on April 24, but Netflix has yet to confirm an exact release date for the 11th episode.
The fifth season dropped on April 22, so viewers can likely expect to see the reunion drop at some point in May of 2022 (or, potentially, in June of 2022).
