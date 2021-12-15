'Selling Tampa' Stars Alexis Williams and Karla Giorgio on the Season 2 Possibilities (EXCLUSIVE)

Viewers who binge-watched all 10 episodes of Selling Sunset Season 4 in a matter of a few days (just us? OK) are in luck, as Netflix is set to launch another addictive real estate series on Dec. 15: Selling Tampa.

The reality series will follow the real estate agents at the Allure Realty brokerage, who are all women of color, as they show properties, vie for listings, and attempt to work together in a cutthroat and competitive industry.