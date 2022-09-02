Here Are All of the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Cameos Thus Far

From creator Jessica Gao, She-Hulk follows the reluctant adventures of lawyer Jennifer — who gained hulking powers after her famous hulk cousin's, Bruce Banner, blood got into her own bloodstream during a car crash.

"Jennifer Walters — an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases — must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk," the synopsis reads. No one said your 30s would be easy, Jen.