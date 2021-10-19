Feeling Empty After Finishing Season 3 of 'You'? Here Are Some More Shows to Binge

We’ve finished watching You Season 3 and we’re distraught — not only because of its twist ending. We need a new show to binge that will capture our attention as much as the Netflix stalker series did. There’s nothing quite like the thrill of watching Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) win over new women only to destroy their lives.

What do we love most about You? The romance, the passion, the obsession, and of course, the murder. The trail to hide the murders adds a layer of mystery and suspense that we crave. The unexpected twists concerning who’s “good or bad” and the rare but enjoyable comedic quips make You one of the most unique shows on television.

So what is there to watch after You Season 3 that will leave us at least somewhat satisfied?