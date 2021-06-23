Simon Cowell Is Set to Judge a New Musical Game Show With a Cash-out Option

Out with the old and in with the new. It’s customary for many game shows to provide reasonable cash prizes, but Simon was determined to take things to the next level.

The music executive told Deadline that he wanted to create a show that would offer a life-changing prize for contestants and allow them to make the best decision for themselves. “It’s the kind of decision that will have viewers on the edge of their seats – real event TV," Simon said.

And we’re here for it! For far too long, competition game shows — while different in a few ways — have maintained a similar construct. With Walk the Line, Simon will be able to give audiences the content they love: talented people with an opportunity to be rewarded for their skills with cash.

Plus, these contestants may also be able to jumpstart their careers. After all, music executives and labels are always tuning into music-based shows to scope out fresh talent.

Walk the Line really takes creativity to the next level, since the contestants are the ones truly in control of how long they remain on the show.

Whether you hate or love competition game shows, seeing the same concept can get boring over time. And Walk the Line has the potential to set a new standard.