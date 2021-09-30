Sophia Hammons Talks Remaking the First-Ever DCOM, 'Under Wraps' (EXCLUSIVE)

For many, the start of fall marks the beginning of "Spooky Season," a time when every food and drink item becomes pumpkin-spice flavored, and when scary movies become available at all times on both networks and streaming services. While beloved classics like Hocus Pocus and the Halloweentown series are always popular offerings leading up to Oct. 31, Disney's newest Halloween film will keep younger audience members entertained, and it will also send their parents' nostalgia into overdrive.

Article continues below advertisement

The network's newest movie, Under Wraps, is actually a remake of the first-ever DCOM (Disney Channel Original Movie) in history. Like the 1997 version, the 2021 Under Wraps follows a group of three preteen friends named Amy, Marshall, and Gilbert (now played by Sophia Hammons, Malachi Barton, and Christian J. Simon, respectively) after they accidentally awaken a mummy named Harold (now played by Phil Wright).

Source: Getty Images Sophia Hammons in January 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Though he speaks largely in grunts, the ancient corpse bonds with the trio. The kids ultimately work together to bring him to his final resting place, which means saving him from a group of greedy criminals who are intent on selling Harold for a tidy profit. Though the characters' names and the main premise are the same in both movies, lead star Sophia Hammons spoke exclusively with Distractify about how the Under Wraps films are different. The actress also discussed how her character fits into the story, and whether she watched the 1997 version to prepare for the role.

Sophia Hammons can "totally relate" to her 'Under Wraps' character, Amy. While Marshall and Gilbert are already friends at the onset of the 2021 film, Amy proves to be the missing piece in their group. The two are assigned to work with Amy, who is the new girl in school, during a class field trip. Sophia described her character as "tough" and "bold" — and she's someone who won't stop until she achieves her goals. Article continues below advertisement "Amy is fearless, ambitious, and she knows what she wants," Sophia shared with Distractify. "She works well with the two boys and with Harold because she's a great leader." The actress was able to draw on her own experience as the "new girl" in more ways than one to play Amy. Sophia's family moved from California to Colorado when she was 6 years old, and she is also fairly new to the Disney Channel family (she appeared in the Disney Princess Remixed special earlier in 2021). Article continues below advertisement "I was the new girl in school and in town, and I am new in the Disney Channel family and crew...." she said. "I can totally relate to Amy in that sense."