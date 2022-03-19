Stephen Tobolowsky's 'Minx' Character Is the Best Example of the Patriarchy at Its Peak

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 2 of Minx on HBO Max.

Smashing the patriarchy one glass ceiling at a time can be exhausting... and expensive. In the HBO Max series Minx, set in the 1970s, Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) dreams of starting her very own feminist magazine, and opportunity knocks in the form of Doug (Jake Johnson), a porn magazine publisher.

Doug thinks Joyce's idea is innovative, but he thinks the best way to package her feminist ideas would be with male nudity. And thus, Minx Magazine was born.