Veteran Actor Steven Weber Is the Newest Cast Member to Join 'Chicago Med'

Dr. Archer is a former Naval officer and oversaw Dr. Choi during active duty. The roles will be reversed with Ethan as the newly instated chief of the ED, and his former boss will find himself struggling to be second-in-command. In an interview with TVLine , Steven talks about that being an issue for his character and that there will be things he still has to learn, such as that “he’s not number one anymore."

He adds, “He has a degree of pride and probably some ego that is justifiably earned. He’s an intuitive surgeon. He can take chances, which pay off quite often. There are a few instances where he oversteps, and this is noticeable and eventually has to be dealt with.” It appears that the reunion between these two will won’t be all smooth sailing, but hopefully, the rest of the staff takes well to Dr. Archer.