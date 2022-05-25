What Are Reviews Saying About 'Stranger Things 4'? Critics Weigh in on the Long-Awaited Season

Stranger Things 4 picks up six months after the events of the third season. The familiar crew has been separated as they each begin attending high school. Growing up apart from each other is challenging enough, but another otherworldly denizen of the Upside-Down threatens to disrupt their peace once more. Meanwhile, Jim Hopper (David Harbour) attempts to survive imprisonment in a Soviet facility that is conducting experiments with monsters.

What's the early verdict on the new season?