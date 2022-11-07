'Stranger Things VR' Expands the World of the Netflix Series — When's the Release Date?

Fortunately, a brand new VR game is coming soon to tide us over until the release of Stranger Things 5. Stranger Things VR was announced in early November 2022. Unlike Stranger Things: The VR Experience, which was more of a "greatest moments" compilation using VR headsets, Stranger Things VR presents itself as a canon installment to the series that expands its lore.

This could certainly scratch our Stranger Things itch, but when is the release date? Here's what we know so far.