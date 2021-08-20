'Sweet Girl' Takes Place in Pittsburgh — But Where Was It Actually Filmed?

As one of Hollywood's top leading action stars, Jason Momoa is no stranger portraying characters who are taking on some of the world's biggest threats. In his latest film, Sweet Girl, the actor is playing Ray Cooper, a man going up against Big Pharma.

When his wife, Amanda Cooper (Adria Arjona), dies from cancer because a pharmaceutical company called BioPrime chose to pull a lifesaving drug off the market as a business move, Ray decides to seek revenge. He investigates what went wrong, and he zeros in on the BioPrime CEO, Simon Keely (Justin Bartha).