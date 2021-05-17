Tanner Buchanan's Dating History Has Been on Fans' Minds for Quite Some Time Now

Beloved by fans worldwide for his role on Cobra Kai, Tanner Buchanan is a bonafide star now. Although he has been working in the industry since he was a child, the last few years have been exceptionally good to Tanner, with his career reaching new highs and his fame doing so as well.

As Tanner's role in Hollywood comes more into focus, so do aspects of his private life, including who he is dating and generally what's going on with his love interests. So, does he currently have a girlfriend, and if so who is she? Here's everything we know so far.

That video is the channel's one and only upload, but the fact that it remains active with that title and the video still live seems indicative that things are on fairly good terms between the two of them. Lizze, who has starred in the likes of Stranger Things , NCIS , and Chicago P.D. is, like Tanner, quickly rising to fame and seems to be taking on new projects all the time.

Although the star isn't the type to share a lot about his relationships with fans on social media, there have been a few sparse details that have confirmed general ideas about his dating life. The duo's joint YouTube channel, Lizze & Tanner, had a video posted to it in 2019 that shows the duo at San Diego Comic-Con and included plenty of behind-the-scenes footage.

Addison Rae and Tanner shared a kiss on the MTV Awards stage.

In a shocking moment live on television, Addison Rae and Tanner shared a kiss while they accepted the MTV Award for Best Kiss, a fitting homage but one that sent fans into a frenzy online. The kiss drew so much attention that even Addison's ex-boyfriend, Bryce Hall, took to social media to comment on the situation.

"Sucks, but moving on," the TikTok star wrote in a tweet. He added, "I’m going to fully focus on myself and shut everyone the f--k up on June 12." Bryce and Addison were one of the internet's most talked-about couples, but they eventually split up after months of tension stemming from cheating allegations finally boiled over. Since their split, both stars have been making headlines for their individual romantic lives.