Alabama Bassist Teddy Gentry Just Spent 28 Minutes in Jail

Founding member and bassist Teddy Gentry was arrested on Sept. 12 and charged with misdemeanor second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 70-year-old from Fort Payne, Ala. was brought to the Cherokee County Jail at 10:38 a.m. and released shortly after at 11:06 a.m., per AL.com. He spent a total of 28 minutes behind bars. His bail amount was not revealed.