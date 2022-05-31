Season 2 of 'The Boys' Was Literally Mind-Blowing — Here's a Refresher Before Season 3

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Boys on Prime Video.

Content warning: This article mentions fictional instances of sexual abuse.

In the world of The Boys, superheroes, or supes, exist — powers and all. The supe group known as the Seven are revered. Their big secret? Many of them are complete a--holes.

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is well aware of the truth, and he has a vendetta against the biggest supe a--hole of them all: Homelander (Antony Starr). Homelander raped his beloved wife Becca (Shantal VanSantan). Becca vanished afterwards.