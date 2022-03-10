Season 3 of 'The Boys' Is on the Horizon With More Gory Superhero Action on the Way

Season 3 of 'The Boys' Is on the Horizon With More Gory Superhero Action on the WayBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Mar. 10 2022, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
With a third season on its way, The Boys is set to deliver plenty more subversive twists and bloody superhero action on Prime Video. The satirical series provides a deconstruction of the superhero movie genre and shows just how dangerous heroes can be when they're completely unhinged. The first two seasons were met with critical acclaim and we're all too excited to see what Season 3 has in store. But when is the release date? Here's what we know so far.
The Boys takes place in a world where superheroes are commonplace, with the most successful ones being owned by the controversial Vought International conglomerate. While these heroes put up a noble front, many of them are secretly arrogant, drunk on success and fame, and prone to scandal and controversy that gets covered up. The titular "Boys" are a ragtag group who want to expose the wrongdoings of superheroes and get into all sorts of trouble doing so.
When is the release date for Season 3 of 'The Boys'?
Season 3 of the series was greenlit before the second season's premiere in September 2019. In August 2020, Supernatural's Jensen Ackles was confirmed to be joining the cast as the patriotic hero Soldier Boy. Other actors joining the cast include Katia Winter, Sean Patrick Flanery, and Nick Wechsler as new superheroes in the series. Laurie Holden of The Walking Dead fame will also portray a superpowered individual named the Crimson Countess.
Filming for the third season already took place between February and September 2021. In January 2022, the release date for Season 3 was announced: The third season of The Boys is set to start streaming on Prime Video on June 3, 2022.
While we don't have a trailer for the season just yet, a short teaser shows off Vought poster boy Homelander (Antony Starr) and his superhero colleague Starlight (Erin Moriarty) undergoing a standard photo-op, with Homelander primed to snap.
With so many new heroes cropping up in Season 3, who knows how complicated the world of The Boys could get from here on out. All we know is that the June release can't come fast enough!
'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' partially sets the stage for Season 3.
In March 2022, an animated spinoff began streaming called The Boys Presents: Diabolical. This eight-episode anthology isn't entirely canon, with the medium of animation allowing its rotating list of creators to do whatever they like without worrying about the continuity. But the final episode of Diabolical is not only canon to the live-action series, but it reportedly offers a glimpse into what Season 3 of The Boys has in store.
The episode, entitled "One Plus One Equals Two," follows Homelander when he first joins the elite superhero team the Seven. When one of his first missions ends violently, fellow Seven member Black Noir helps Homelander cover up his murderous actions while coaching him on how to speak to the press.
The first two seasons of The Boys are currently streaming on Prime Video.