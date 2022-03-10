Season 3 of 'The Boys' Is on the Horizon With More Gory Superhero Action on the Way

Filming for the third season already took place between February and September 2021. In January 2022, the release date for Season 3 was announced: The third season of The Boys is set to start streaming on Prime Video on June 3, 2022.

While we don't have a trailer for the season just yet, a short teaser shows off Vought poster boy Homelander (Antony Starr) and his superhero colleague Starlight (Erin Moriarty) undergoing a standard photo-op, with Homelander primed to snap.