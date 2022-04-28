We're not sure what we're more excited for: watching all the delicious deception unfold on Season 4 of The Circle, or simply watching Michelle Buteau host it. She is perfect, no notes! It's good to find a medium where catfishing is not only expected but encouraged. And Season 4 already looks bonkers — though admittedly, it looks like it's starting to take on that self-aware vibe where more characters than people are on the show.

Regardless, we're more than ready for Season 4. When can we watch?