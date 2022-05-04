Netflix Has Already Made a Decision About 'The Circle' Season 5

Netflix Has Already Made a Decision About 'The Circle' Season 5By Shannon Raphael
May. 4 2022, Published 5:03 p.m. ET
Netflix's hit reality competition, The Circle returned for a fourth season on May 4, and viewers are already getting invested in the new contestants' backstories, and their online profiles.
The show follows a set of players as they live in separate apartments (in the same building), and interact with one another solely online. The contestants can lie as much or as little as they want to on their social media profiles as they attempt to become the top influencer of the season.
The stakes are higher than ever before on the fourth season, as the winner will receive $150,000.
A better prize means more shocking betrayals, more elaborate catfishes, and more unexpected celebrity cameos (hint: the season is spicy). As fans make their way through the fourth season, they may be wondering if they'll get to see more from The Circle in the future.
Has The Circle been renewed for Season 5? Netflix did make a decision about the future of the show.
Will 'The Circle' return for Season 5?
The Circle fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as there will be more from the reality series in the future.
Ahead of the Season 3 premiere in the fall of 2021, Netflix renewed The Circle for Seasons 4 and 5 — so viewers will get to see plenty more catfish accounts and online betrayals soon.
In the renewal statement, the streaming giant revealed that 14 million households tuned in to Season 2 within the first 28 days of its release.
Netflix picked the show up for two more seasons based on the sophomore season's success (Season 3 had been greenlit more than a year earlier).
"Thanks to the overwhelming response, we've already renewed the show for two more seasons (4 and 5), so fans won't have to wait long to see the new twists and surprises in store as each cast of contestants strategizes to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer," the statement read. "The talented and quick-witted Michelle Buteau will return to host both seasons."
Netflix has yet to share the premiere date for 'The Circle' Season 5.
While Netflix did confirm that a fifth season of The Circle is in the works, the streaming service has yet to reveal when exactly fans can expect to see Season 5 debut.
There was a 15-month gap in between Seasons 1 and 2. However, the other seasons of The Circle have dropped within five to eight months of each other.
If the latter pattern continues, then Season 5 will likely debut at some point in the fall of 2022. There is always a chance that the next season could come out in 2023.
Until then, the first four episodes of The Circle Season 4 are available to stream on Netflix now. New episodes drop on Wednesdays through May 25.