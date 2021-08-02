If You Want to See 'The Green Knight,' You'll Have to Head to the Theaters

Actor Dev Patel takes on the tale of King Arthur's nephew Sir Gawain in the new epic fantasy adventure film The Green Knight from A24. In this film based on the 14th-century Arthurian poems, Sir Gawain goes on a quest to tackle the Green Knight, a mysterious being known to test men and their abilities.

The film also has a star-studded cast, including Ex Machina alum Alicia Vikander, The Great Gatsby's Joel Edgerton, and Sarita Choudhury from The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2.