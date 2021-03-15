You Might Recognize 'The Lost Pirate Kingdom' Narrator From 'Gladiator'

A favorite past-time of mine is trying to discover just who is narrating a documentary I'm watching. As weird as it sounds, it's fun to sit there and try to recognize a trademark voice while I'm learning about the pencil industry in early 1900s America or where Sour Patch Kids come from.

It's always cool, too, when the narrator ends up being a well-known screen actor with a long list of credits, like the man handling voice-over duties for The Lost Pirate Kingdom, the new docu-series from Netflix.