Is Peacock's Mystery Series 'The Resort' Getting a Spinoff? The Creator Weighs in

If Season 2 of The Resort happens, it won't necessarily involve the core characters of Season 1.

"So, I have ideas for a second season, for sure. But I look at it more like a sequel to a movie," creator and writer Andy Siara told Deadline.

"I feel like Emma, Noah, Luna, Baltasar, Sam, Violet and Murray — like, the core seven there — all of their arcs are complete. They were all trying to recapture a feeling of their past, in a way, and they’re all on different degrees of commitment to that," he explained.