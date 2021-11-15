Kathryn Hahn Plays a Loving Sister Who Makes One Bad Recommendation in ‘The Shrink Next Door’ (SPOILERS)

Kathryn plays Phyllis Markowitz, the younger sister of Will Ferrell's character Martin "Marty" Markowitz. It's actually Phyllis who (unintentionally) causes the main drama in The Shrink Next Door.

Marty isn't exactly the most assertive guy. He's a bit too trusting and suffers from anxiety and panic attacks. Not only that, but poor Marty is also having to deal with the trauma of losing his parents and a breakup with his girlfriend.