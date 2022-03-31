Netflix's New Relationship Show Is a Literal Will They/Won't They — Let's Meet the Cast of 'The Ultimatum'

Is there some kind of show rule that stipulates the ladies need to be 24? Once again, we implore Shanique, and all 24-year-olds for that matter, to please slow down and live life a bit more before you get married. Kiss some more frogs before you land a prince! Anyway, she wants Randall (26) to finally pop the question. It's not looking good because at one point in the trailer, Shanique asks for the wires (mic) to be removed. Maybe she means the wires that bind her to the idea of marriage at this age?