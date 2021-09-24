Tom Felton's Collapse Has Fans Worried About the 'Harry Potter' Star's Health

In the years since the Harry Potter films were released, actor Tom Felton has made his living in part through interacting with the many fans of the character he played in the series, Draco Malfoy. Now, those same fans are worried about Tom's health after scary images showed him collapsing at the Ryder Cup and having to be wheeled away.

On his Instagram Story, Derek posted a picture of Tom alongside the caption "he's okay." He also added "speedy recovery brother," suggesting that Tom's health troubles may not be over, but they also aren't life-threatening. Reports of the incident suggest that Tom collapsed during the golf game, but there's been no clear reporting on why exactly it happened. In video from the event taken by an onlooker, fans can be heard cheering Tom on as he gets into the stretcher.

Fans were initially concerned about Tom after they saw pictures of him sitting on the grass during a golf game in Wisconsin and of him being taken in a stretcher away from the field. Although Tom has yet to update fans on his health, his friend Derek Pitts shared an update about the actor on his own Instagram page.

Tom was set to participate in the event as a celebrity guest, competing on six holes against a variety of other world regions. The game also included Teemu Selanne, Kelly Slater, Dan Jansen and Alessandro Del Piero, but Tom's collapse wound up stealing the spotlight.

After the images of Tom's collapse began to spread online, the PGA of America released a statement acknowledging the event. "In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe," the statement read. "He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available."

Tom has not provided any updates on his health on social media.

Although he's fairly active on social media, Tom has yet to post any updates about his collapse or explain fully what happened. The actor just recently celebrated a birthday and posted a series of images expressing his gratitude for the life he's led to date. Now, it seems that Tom can also be grateful for his health, even if he put many of his fans through a scare.

In the years since Harry Potter ended, Tom has taken a variety of other roles in projects of varying sizes. Ultimately, though, he's remained beloved by so many thanks to his willingness to interact directly with the people who still remember him as Draco Malfoy.