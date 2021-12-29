'The Book of Boba Fett' Chapter 1 Is Here, but How Many Episodes Are Left?By Allison DeGrushe
Dec. 29 2021, Published 3:54 p.m. ET
At long last, The Book of Boba Fett officially kicked off with its series premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. The Disney Plus series expands on the Star Wars franchise and functions as the first spinoff (the upcoming Ahsoka series being the second) from the highly-successful space Western The Mandalorian.
Streaming exclusively on Disney Plus, The Book of Boba Fett follows notorious bounty hunter and crime lord Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and master assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they infiltrate Tatooine and slip into the criminal underworld.
The first episode, titled "Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land," is a strong start for the series and promises Star Wars fans the opportunity to learn as much as they can about Boba Fett's whereabouts post-Return of the Jedi.
With this in mind, what else can fans expect from the rest of the season? How many total episodes are there? Let's find out!
How many total episodes is 'The Book of Boba Fett'?
After months of speculation from Star Wars fanatics nationwide, the multimedia franchise took to Twitter in November 2021 and confirmed the total number of episodes for The Book of Boba Fett.
"Witness the rise of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in one month. The Book of Boba Fett, a seven-episode Original Series, begins Dec. 29 on Disney Plus," the Star Wars Twitter account wrote.
Well, there you have it — The Book of Boba Fett consists of seven episodes. Though many of us are disappointed that the series is shorter than The Mandalorian, we aren't surprised since this is more of a limited event as opposed to the steady narrative of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal).
However, who's to say The Book of Boba Fett won't return for more seasons? It's possible, and Star Wars fans would surely love seeing more epic adventures involving one of the best bounty hunters in the galaxy.
What's the release date for 'The Book of Boba Fett' finale?
If you've already watched the first episode and are desperately awaiting the next, don't worry — you're not alone. We need the second episode, and we need it now; but, we'll have to wait a bit.
Luckily, we have the full release date schedule for The Book of Boba Fett, including when to expect the finale — hooray! So, pay attention because the seven-part spinoff series will air new episodes every week on Wednesdays:
- Chapter 1 — Dec. 29, 2021
- Chapter 2 — Jan. 5, 2022
- Chapter 3 — Jan. 12, 2022
- Chapter 4 — Jan. 19, 2022
- Chapter 5 — Jan. 26, 2022
- Chapter 6 — Feb. 2, 2022
- Chapter 7 — Feb. 9, 2022
If Disney Plus plans to release all episodes of The Book of Boba Fett without a week off, the finale will debut on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. We highly doubt there will be any disturbances, as there isn't much competition simultaneously premiering on the streaming service, so we can safely assume that the finale release date remains in February 2022.
The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett is now available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus.