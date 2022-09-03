Has Apple TV Plus Renewed 'Trying' For a Fourth Season Yet? We Need Answers!

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 3 of the television series Trying on Apple TV Plus.

All Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) wanted from the get-go was a child. Their parenthood journey is the central conflict of the hit Apple TV Plus series Trying.

Fans were hooked on Nikki and Jason's relatable fertility struggles from the start, resulting in three seasons of drama and joy. So, has Trying been renewed for Season 4 yet? We've been dying to know!