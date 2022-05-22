Ugly Sonic Makes an Unlikely Return in ‘Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers’

“They’ll like me for who I am,” Ugly Sonic tells Dale (who, like the rest of us, can’t stop looking at the characters mouth). “Not like last time, when the Internet got one look at my human teeth and burned the place down.”

And when a pair of autograph-seekers get Ugly Sonic’s signature and walk away snickering, Ugly Sonic says, “Oh, they’re laughing at me. You can’t hurt my feelings if I’m in on the joke!”