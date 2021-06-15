'The Bachelorette' Producers Threw a Virgin on the Sex-Focused Group Date (SPOILERS)

It’s likely no coincidence that Mike is put on a group date that is all about sex. Producers love to put the contestants in uncomfortable situations. And while Mike seems really uncomfortable throughout the group date, almost on the verge of tears, he also owns up to who he is. He’s 31 years old, so he knows who he is and knows why he chose to save himself for marriage.

When the contestants are asked to present to Katie how they will “love” her, Mike comes forward with a really moving poem. In his poem, he shares how he wants to give all of himself to the woman he decides to marry and that if Katie is the woman he marries, he’s preemptively made that sacrifice for her.

While Katie may not agree with saving herself for marriage, they can see eye to eye on the other things that are important in a relationship.