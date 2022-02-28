Miniseries 'WeCrashed' Tells the Bonkers Story of the God-Like Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann

Miniseries 'WeCrashed' Tells the Bonkers Story of the God-Like Former WeWork CEO Adam NeumannBy Bianca Piazza
Feb. 28 2022, Published 8:40 a.m. ET
If you've ever worked at a media or tech startup in New York City, it's more than likely that you worked in a WeWork. With colorful open spaces, community events and activities (that make it feel like a college dormitory), chic glass conference rooms, and enough coffee for all of Manhattan, WeWork provides modern shared office spaces to rent. Heck, it's better than working in a bland, gray cubicle-laced hell.
Disgraced former CEO and co-founder Adam Neumann opened the first WeWork building in Soho, N.Y., back in 2010, and today there are over 800 WeWork locations in 121 cities around the world. See, Adam is eccentric, bold, confident, and, well, a bit arrogant. If you put all of those character traits in a blender, you get an innovative businessman. While the weed-smoking party guy's initial vision was exquisite, his head got bigger, his ideas got grander, and investors refused to put up with it any longer.
The company's downfall came when it filed for an initial public offering of shares in August 2019. Just six weeks later, billionaire Adam Neumann voted to resign as CEO, giving up his majority control of WeWork’s stock in the process, as detailed by The Guardian. The whirlwind of a rollercoaster ride and the love story at its center is the focus of Apple TV Plus's upcoming miniseries WeCrashed. Starring A-listers Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, and America Ferrera, WeCrashed is set to arrive in March 2022. Let's break down the episode release schedule.
What does the episode release schedule look like for Apple TV Plus's limited series 'WeCrashed'?
Created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello and based on the hit Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, miniseries WeCrashed will grace Apple TV Plus on March 18, 2022. The first three episodes will release all at once on the premiere day. Subsequent to that, one new episode will air every Friday until the finale on April 22, as reported by Town & Country.
Jared Leto allegedly told Adam Neumann not to watch 'WeCrashed.'
That's right. For some reason, that warning would be the nudge to get us to 100 percent watch it. While at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, Adam clarified that “he [Jared Leto] suggested not to.”
“When someone tells you, ‘I am going to act you, and you shouldn’t watch it," he began saying before trailing off.
“What happened in the world that we can take a person, look exactly like them, put on prosthetics, put their wife and kids in a show and then do a show on a … single-sided narrative that I am telling you is not actually true in a lot of things," he went on, clearly getting more heated.
"And actually do a show that profits from it? I think back in the day you were not allowed to do this. And I know public figures, you can do. But you use their face, use their name and tell a false story?” he continued. It's called capitalism, Adam.
Considering the entrepreneur clearly has a lot of feelings on the subject, it's looking like Adam probably won't watch WeCrashed. But hey, you never know; we all know hate-watching is a thing!
WeCrashed premieres on Friday, March 18, 2022, on Apple TV Plus.