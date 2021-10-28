Jada Pinkett Didn’t Exactly Say It’s “Hard” to Have Sex With Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has managed to make a lot of headlines by divulging juicy details of her and husband Will's relationship, but what did she say recently that got folks in a gossip tizzy all over again?

The love lives of celebrities are often a hot topic of conversation for those of us obsessed with whatever's going on in Tinseltown. It's very rare for celebrities to "kiss and tell," especially for those who are married — whether it's about their spouses or the folks they're presumably cheating on their spouses with.

What did Jada Pinkett say about Will Smith this time?

It's no secret that Jada and Will Smith have had an open marriage for quite some time, and the Men in Black star candidly explained in great detail the emotional rollercoaster they both endured as a result of trying to reconcile their monogamy with their desire to seek sexual gratification with others.

Will mentioned that Jada didn't grow up with a traditionally monogamous mindset, though his own religious upbringing played a big part in his ideas regarding marriage and having multiple romantic partners — but one spouse. The longtime rumors finally came to a head when in 2020, rapper August Alsina admitted to having a full-blown affair with Jada Pinkett.

The Matrix actress went viral for calling her tryst with August an "entanglement" while discussing it with Will, who appeared to cry over the state of his marriage and the fact that his wife had sought emotional and physical solace with someone else. Now, Jada is making headlines again, with several outlets reporting that she stated it was "hard" to have a sex life with Will Smith during a Red Table Talk interview with Gwyneth Paltrow.

In the episode, Jada opened up about some of the more "ridiculous" expectations of marriage, like expecting one's spouse to have the ability to read one's mind. While that synchronicity is usually present at the beginning of a relationship where individuals are trying to anticipate their significant other's needs and go out of their way to make them happy, most people usually end up settling into a routine.

"Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you..”



Jada says after she goes viral for previously saying that their sex life was "hard." https://t.co/2VEKiUDy4i — HOT 97 (@HOT97) October 28, 2021 Source: Twitter | @HOT97

A routine creates a situation where certain things are taken for granted, and maybe that's the loss of "mind reading" that Jada is referring to. In her interview, she didn't say that having sex with Will was "hard"; what she said was that navigating the expectations of a spouse over several years is difficult.

Gwyneth Paltrow nodded and agreed with Jada. Thankfully, the Iron Man star didn't try to sell Jada on buying a candle that smells like her vagina to remedy her marital woes.

