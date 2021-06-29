Kyle Massey Allegedly Sent Explicit Images to a 13-Year-Old Girl

Although Kyle Massey is well-known for his childhood acting roles in shows like Corey in the House and That's So Raven, the star is now facing some serious allegations. He is being charged with allegedly distributing pornographic content to a minor.

So, what is the current legal situation that Massey is in, how severe are the allegations against him, and has he spoken out at all in his own defense? Keep reading for all of the known details as they currently stand.

So, what exactly did Kyle Massey do? He is being sued for sexual misconduct.

Although many might be shocked at the news that Massey is being sued for as much as $1.5 million due to sexual misconduct, this is actually not the first time that he's been in hot water. Back in 2019, TMZ reported on a civil suit that Massey was involved in. Prosecutors at the time alleged that the actor used Snapchat to send "numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos" to a 13-year-old girl.

According to allegations made by the girl and her family, Massey had known her since she was only 4 years old and kept in touch as she pursued a career in entertainment. Over time, his intentions seemingly turned sexual. He allegedly even told the girl to fly to Los Angeles to stay with him and his girlfriend while he helped her get an agent. Eventually, he allegedly sent her what prosecutors claimed was a slew of pornographic content via Snapchat.

Massey fought back against these claims when the news first broke, but it appears the case has snowballed into something much bigger now. The reason for the case turning from a civil to a criminal case? The alleged victim's legal team claimed that they believed Massey wouldn't have enough money to settle amicably in that level of court, so they decided to instead pursue actual criminal charges against him.

According to her legal counsel, the girl even has a hard drive full of explicit content Massey allegedly sent over the course of some time. Neither he nor his representation has spoken out in his defense. The actor was supposed to stand in front of a judge for his arraignment on June 28, 2021, at King County Criminal Court in Washington. However, he failed to appear in court, leaving the fate of his criminal trial even more uncertain.

Commentators quickly took to Massey's Instagram to slam him under his most recent post over the allegations. Posts such as, "Corey in the jailhouse," and, "Man what [are] you doing talking to a minor CORY," were among the words left by users that have flooded the page since the allegations broke. We'll be sure to update you with more details surrounding Massey's charges and the ensuing criminal case as they become available.