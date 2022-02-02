Two Kardashian Family Exes Are on This Season of 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother already features plenty of reality stars and well-known icons. There's a former member of NSYNC, an American Idol semi-finalist, and... two Kardashian family exes.

Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom is a contestant this season, appearing alongside Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Travis is now engaged to Kourtney Kardashian — and Shanna has been open about her distaste for their relationship.

But what do the Kardashians think of Celebrity Big Brother?