Ben Jones Walks Around Barefoot on the Playing Field Before Every Game — Here's Why

Tennessee Titans' starting center Ben Jones made headlines on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, by performing the tradition of walking around barefoot at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The catch? Although Ben has kept up with the ritual for years, Sunday marked one of the first times he was caught on camera walking around in heavy snow. So, where does the habit come from, and how does it relate to Ben's brother? Did something happen to him?