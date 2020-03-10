'This Is Us' Fans Might Not Have Seen the Last of Cassidy

Cassidy came into Nicky and Kevin's life because of their shared issues with alcoholism. They quickly became a unit, working together to work through their personal issues. But when Kevin and Cassidy got a little too close and slept together, it almost ruined things. He almost relapsed and instead got into a fight, while Cassidy was left assuring him that he wasn't the cause of her marriage's demise.

Instead of pursuing Cassidy after their one night together, Kevin helped her work things out with her husband. At least, that's what it seemed like. The last time Kevin and Cassidy saw each other, she seemed to be on the road to working things out with her husband and being allowed back in her son's life permanently.

It appeared to be the end of that chapter, but she could be back.