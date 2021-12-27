Hugh Jackman Calls Swings the 'Bedrock' of Broadway — but What Are They?

According to The New York Times, a swing on Broadway is a type of understudy that fills in when necessary during a live production. The main difference is that a traditional understudy, which many picture when they hear the word, is usually trained for and assigned to one role within the performance, specifically for main characters.

A swing, on the other hand, takes on a wider variety of roles. They can be available for up to a dozen parts in a musical, all with different voices, choreography, and lines. This includes leading roles!