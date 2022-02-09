The Trailer for 'Men' Is Already Full of Chills and Suspense Ahead of Its Release

Men stars award-winning actress Jessie Buckley. She previously starred in Season 4 of Fargo and HBO's Chernobyl. No stranger to horror, she will also star in the upcoming horror video game, The Devil in Me, a part of the Dark Pictures Anthology series of cinematic horror games.

The film will also star Rory Kinnear from the Daniel Craig Bond films and Emmy-nominated actor Paapa Essiedu, who starred in an acclaimed HBO series called I May Destroy You.