We Can't Stop Howling Over Peacock's Dark Rom-Com 'Wolf Like Me' — What Is It About?

The story follows lonely widower and single dad Gary (Josh Gad) as he cares for his moody, depressed 11-year-old daughter, Emma (Ariel Donoghue) in Australia. Both father and daughter actively mourn the passing of their wife/mother, Lisa, who died of cancer several years prior.

When Gary and Emma's car is suddenly hit by an odd, erratic red-headed woman named Mary (Isla Fisher), their sad, repetitive lives change in ways they couldn't have imagined.