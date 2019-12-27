Justin Bieber Announced His Comeback in a Christmas Eve Drop Video

After taking a hiatus from music, Justin Bieber is finally coming back. In a YouTube video posted on Christmas Eve, Justin announced that not only does he have new music coming our way, but he also will be touring in the new year. Titled "#BIEBER2020," the video details everything he has planned for 2020, and fans are more than a little excited. Ahead of the anticipated tour, everyone's wondering when tickets go on sale.

The tour is set to start in Seattle in May. Justin's tour is expected to start on May 14 in Seattle, WA and end in East Rutherford, NJ at Metlife Stadium. Tickets are expected to go on sale closer to this date, so there isn't a clear sale date for them yet. The tour will span across the United States, including 45 different show dates. The tour will also include three dates in Canada, in Quebec City, Toronto, and Montreal.

Source: YouTube

Source: YouTube

Justin's first new single is set to drop on Jan. 3. Before now, Justin has only released one new song since his last album dropped in 2015. He released a single titled "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay back in November. But before his album comes out later this year, Justin is dropping another new single titled "Yummy" on Jan. 3. This album is the same album that Justin promised to release if he got 20 million likes on an Instagram post – which clearly didn't happen.

When he promised to release the album before the holidays in exchange for having the second-most liked photo on Instagram, it was the first anyone had heard about new music from him. While fans were excited, he clearly didn't reach enough likes to keep his promise. But, Justin says he's looking forward to sharing this new side of his music with everyone. "It's the music I've loved the most about anything I've ever done," he said in the video.

Source: YouTube

He also has a docuseries in the works. On top of the new music and tour, in his "#BIEBER2020" video, Justin revealed that he's also been producing a docuseries about himself, to give his fans a better look into his life.

"We all have different stories, I'm just excited to share mine," Justin's voiceover said in the video. The docuseries is currently set to be released on Dec. 31, to kick off his new year of content. The series is expected to document everything that's happened during his hiatus.