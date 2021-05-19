'The Masked Singer' Will Officially Return for Season 6, But When?By Shannon Raphael
May. 19 2021, Published 5:31 p.m. ET
Though the main concept of The Masked Singer has stayed the same from season to season, a few notable changes have been made to the formula which have kept the show fresh for viewers.
While the judges and the audience members are continuing to guess which celebrity is underneath the elaborate costume, Season 5 of the hit Fox singing competition added Wildcard Rounds and group costumes to the mix.
The changes stumped many viewers, and there have been several shocking unmasking moments. Unsurprisingly, the incredibly popular Fox offering was quickly renewed prior to the Season 5 finale — and some fans are already desperate to find out when they can expect to see the competition return.
When does The Masked Singer come back for Season 6? Keep reading for the latest on the next season.
Fox renewed 'The Masked Singer,' and then announced another singing competition.
Ahead of the May 26 finale for Season 5, Fox confirmed that The Masked Singer would return for another season. The exciting news was shared on the network's schedule for the 2021/2022 fall season.
Fox also announced a new series, which is aiming to capitalize off of The Masked Singer's strong fanbase.
The celebrity singing show will be followed on Wednesday nights by a new unscripted competition, Alter Ego. Both series' are singing competitions that feature contestants who are hiding something about themselves. On The Masked Singer, the celebrities are physically masking themselves, but on Alter Ego, the contestants are performing as their chosen personas.
It does not appear as if the series will include celebrity contestants.
When does 'The Masked Singer' come back for Season 6?
The network did not divulge a specific release date for Season 6, but the wait shouldn't be too long. Since the show debuted in 2019, two seasons of The Masked Singer tend to air each year — one premieres in the fall, while the other comes out in the winter.
If this pattern continues, it would mean that viewers will be introduced to the new set of costumed performers for Season 6 in September of 2021.
Though many fans want to know everything about the upcoming set of episodes, other information about Season 6 has not yet been shared. There are no clues so far about the code names or costumes for the new set of performers. In past years, viewers would get a glimpse at the next lineup of costumes during the season finale episodes.
The judging panel also has not been confirmed, though Ken Jeong did re-share the renewal update on his Instagram feed.
There will be more information shared about Season 6 in the coming months, though the identities of the singers will continue to remain a mystery.
Based on all of the twists and turns that were featured in the fifth season, viewers can only expect the unexpected for Season 6.
The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.